Israel’s children may spend summer in school to compensate coronavirus

The Ministry of Education will deliver teacher’s salaries unchanged for the month of March despite schools being closed due to the pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 15, 2020 16:23
School boys wear costumes as a reference to coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Jerusalem, March 8 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
School boys wear costumes as a reference to coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Jerusalem, March 8 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The Finance Ministry and the Teacher’s Union are currently debating if school days lost due to the measures taken across the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 might be returned to the students during the summer holiday, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.  
The salaries of teachers will be paid in full despite they are no longer able to teach in class facing the students. However, many teachers are teaching their students via remote learning and online classes.  
As of Friday, most schools in Israel no longer teach with kindergartens and special education centers shutting down on Sunday.
These measures are part of a nation-wide campaign to halt a possible spread of the novel coronavirus, which lead to a national quarantine in Italy and a massive disruption in world commerce and tourism.  
The final decision about the fate of summer break, and should school resume during it, will be reached in two weeks' time.  
    


