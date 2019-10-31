Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel’s own 'Air Force One' to carry out first test flight

The new plane, developed by the IAI, should be able to serve Prime Minister decades in the future

By
October 31, 2019 10:44
1 minute read.
Israel’s own 'Air Force One' to carry out first test flight

Israel's "Air Force One" aircraft at Israel Aerospace Industries. (photo credit: ALON RON)

The State of Israel's own 'Air Force One' aircraft will undergo its first test flight in the coming days, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday.

The Boeing 767-300ER airliner, which will serve both Israel's prime minister and president on official trips abroad, arrived in Israel in the summer of 2016 from Australian carrier Qantas and has since been retrofitted by IAI.

The cost of the purchase and renovation of the plane is estimated to total NIS 600 million ($170m.).

"In the coming days, the aircraft will carry out its first test flight as part of the conclusion of the restoration procedure, according to the stringent requirements of the aviation world," IAI said in a statement.

The state-owned aircraft, IAI said, contains sophisticated technological systems designed and assembled by the company to enable reliable service for decades to come.

It is also equipped with sophisticated and encrypted communication systems, enabling confidential conversations with contacts in Israel or with international leaders. The aircraft, IAI said, is capable of flying non-stop to China and Japan in the East or the United States and Brazil in the West.

According to IAI, the aircraft "meets all the complex security and safety requirements as dictated by the nature of its mission."



Related Content

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss possible pol
October 31, 2019
Likud: Blue and White holding ‘fake negotiations’ with us, real talks with Arabs

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings