Israel’s own 'Air Force One' to carry out first test flight

The State of Israel's own 'Air Force One' aircraft will undergo its first test flight in the coming days, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday.



The Boeing 767-300ER airliner, which will serve both Israel's prime minister and president on official trips abroad, arrived in Israel in the summer of 2016 from Australian carrier Qantas and has since been retrofitted by IAI.

The cost of the purchase and renovation of the plane is estimated to total NIS 600 million ($170m.)."In the coming days, the aircraft will carry out its first test flight as part of the conclusion of the restoration procedure, according to the stringent requirements of the aviation world," IAI said in a statement.The state-owned aircraft, IAI said, contains sophisticated technological systems designed and assembled by the company to enable reliable service for decades to come.It is also equipped with sophisticated and encrypted communication systems, enabling confidential conversations with contacts in Israel or with international leaders. The aircraft, IAI said, is capable of flying non-stop to China and Japan in the East or the United States and Brazil in the West.According to IAI, the aircraft "meets all the complex security and safety requirements as dictated by the nature of its mission."

