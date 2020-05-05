The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial

Does no one in the ruling party think that leading the battle against the worst pandemic in recent history is more important than Netanyahu’s battle to stay in power?

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 5, 2020 22:01
Protesters outside the Knesset watch the High Court's session of whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Protesters outside the Knesset watch the High Court's session of whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Serving the public
After two months of closures and restrictions, Israel appears to finally be heading back to a semblance of normalcy. Infection numbers are dramatically down, and we are finally able to reopen the economy, step by step.
However, it would be fair to say that during these last two months, we’ve seen how it looks when a military is not prepared for the big war.
In elementary schools in Israel, for instance, children are prepared for all kinds of different scenarios that might hit the country by surprise, such as airstrikes or earthquakes.
IDF Home Front Command ads teach people how to find the nearest shelter in case of a rocket attack. Buildings undergoing the national construction plan called “Tama 38” in order to strengthen structures ahead of earthquakes are also regular sights in Israel. But not pandemics.
Yes, it looks like we won the first battle, but let’s not forget the complaints about a lack of medical supplies, doctors, nurses and protective gear. Let’s not forget how the Mossad and Sayeret Matkal - the elite IDF commando unit - were needed to step in and import masks and ventilators.
The war isn’t over yet. The numbers are still increasing and experts are predicting a harsher second wave at some point later this year.
How will we enter this second wave? Who will lead that coming health war?
In order to combat the pandemic, the two big parties - Likud and Blue and White - decided to join forces and form a unity government.
When they announced the intention to form a unity government, both sides referred to the current situation as a “state of emergency.” We supported the establishment of the government even though it meant enabling Benjamin Netanyahu to remain prime minister while standing trial for severe corruption charges.
But how come none of the top members of these parties wants to head the Health Ministry? How come none of them want to take command and lead us in this war?
In the current negotiations, we’ve seen Blue and White demand the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Justice Ministry and others. What happened to “Israel before anything else”?
Benny Gantz himself said in a statement after he decided to join Netanyahu, that this “state of emergency that was imposed on the State of Israel does not allow any leader to close their eyes and shut their ears, and deal only with their personal matters.” So why isn’t the party led by two generals – Gantz and former chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi – fighting to lead the Health Ministry?
More specifically, as Amotz Asa-El wrote in Friday’s Jerusalem Post, Ashkenazi has the background and expertise needed to lead the Health Ministry right now. He has commanded the IDF, both in times of peace and war. He should know how to easily take control of what has now become one of the most important offices in Israel.
And the Likud Party, whose members were reportedly ordered to remain silent during the past month, became vocal only when the High Court started to discuss Netanyahu’s ability to form a coalition.
Does no one in the ruling party in the past eleven years think that leading the battle against the worst pandemic in recent history is more important than Netanyahu’s battle to stay in power?
The Likud chose to send Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi to Channel 12’s Meet the Press on Saturday night to present Netanyahu’s legal arguments ahead of the High Court hearing. In the interview, Hanegbi referred to the situation as an “extreme state of emergency,” to explain why a unity government is needed.
When asked about the concessions his party made to reach a unity government, Hanegbi said, “we’ve made enormous concessions on things we [already] have in our hands. We have seventeen ministers from which seven are going home.”
Are these the big concessions? This is what the Likud members are dealing with now, during the “extreme state of emergency?” When the government calls on all citizens to lean in, lend a hand and help our country overcome this crisis, why are the Likud ministers seemingly more interested in the question of which of them will get a driver and a larger ministerial staff?
We expect more from our leaders. Instead of fighting over who will take control over the battle in this unprecedented pandemic, all the politicians talk about is whether Netanyahu can form a government and how that government will look.
The Health Ministry needs to be looked at as more than just a sinking ship. Israel comes first – and the Health Ministry is now at the top.


Tags government Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: sick with the UN’s corruption virus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
5 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by