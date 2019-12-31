Israel’s population at 9,136,000 on the eve of 2020

On the eve of the new decade, Israel's population stands at 9,136,000 according to data by the Central Bureau of Statistics, as reported by Ynet, up from 7,509,000 in 2009.According to CBS estimations, 6,772,000 Israelis identify as Jews – or 74.1% of the total population - and 1,916,000 as Arabs - 21%.34,000 people immigrated to the country under the Law of Return.CBS added that according to its calculation, Israel's population would top 10 million by the end of 2024.In 2019, the population grew by 1.9%. A total of 177,000 babies were born, and about