Yaffa Issachar, mother of Naama, the young Israeli-American woman being held in Russian prison on drug charges, sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday requesting that he make efforts to release her daughter before the first night of Hanukkah. "Last night, eight high-profile Israeli businessmen were detained for a full day at Russia's airport before being deported back to Israel, they were treated as if they were criminals. This unfortunate event just adds to the refusal of the Russians to not allow an Israeli girl to return to her father's arms in Israel. Have no doubt, prime minister, this aggression is aimed towards Israel and its citizens. This is a political and national issue for Russia towards the State of Israel and its citizens only," Issachar said in her letter. "Some will say that Naama also holds a US passport, which has toughened the Russian attitude toward her and raised her price as a political asset. I do not agree with that, for the simple reason that a few weeks after Naama's arrest, a young American woman was arrested with a massive amount of drugs in Russia, and she was sent home a few weeks later. Naama was set up from day one. She was marked as a political asset, solely because of her being an Israeli citizen with a combat background in the IDF. I know that the Israeli government agrees with this position," Issachar added."As Naama's mother, I want to believe that you and your team, along with foreign ministry officials, are making every effort to change Russia's attitude towards the State of Israel. I hope that your political efforts will come to fruition even as soon as this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the district court. I long for that moment when the court judges accept Naama's appeal, when the cops open the door of the degrading glass box in which Naama will have to sit handcuffed, and tell Naama – you're free. "Issachar continued, saying "All I want to do is approach her, give her a motherly hug and tell her I'm sorry it took me so long to get her out of this nightmare. Prime minister, I know you are making every effort to make this dream a reality, and for that Naama wants to thank you personally. I hope and pray that Naama will come to Israel and light a first Hanukkah candle with you."On Monday, in a post on the official Facebook page of the fight for Naama's release, her sister Liad described the conditions of her imprisonment and her sister's dire mental state. "It was the first time I hadn't seen a drop of optimism in her eyes. It was unbearable. She cried a lot, shared with us that she feels like she's in complete darkness, afraid of the lack of knowing what's going on, and has no idea what her near future will look like. She told us: 'I've always been a good girl, with no criminal background. I was a good student, I served in the army and received exemplary marks. This story flipped my life upside down. It will leave a black mark on me for the rest of my life," the concerned sister wrote.She also wrote that despite the situation, Naama is trying to keep her hopes up, often thinking about the moment when she will return to her home and to her normal life. "All I want to do, my biggest fantasy, is ride the streets of Tel Aviv on my bike and be able to turn off the light for myself at night,” Naama told her sister. The family finished the conversation, which took place in a visitation cell through parting glass, with another painful goodbye and with a hope of advancing her legal affairs, to bring her back to Israel as soon as possible. "I cross my fingers hoping that every passing day brings us closer to the moment when we can sit together, hold hands, hug and laugh together," Liad wrote in the post. Naama's appeal, sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for the possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis, was postponed last weekend, and should happen at a new date in the coming week. Issachar made a request to be physically present in the courtroom, which was filed via video call from the prison and accepted by the judges, who were reluctant to postpone the hearing.Translated by Idan Zonshine.