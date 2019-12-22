Itamar Ben-Gvir: I'm more Netanyahu than Netanyahu for immunity

Radical right-wing activist Itamar Ben-Gvir said in an interview on Sunday that, when the issue is an immunity clause protecting the office of prime minister, he is “more Netanyahu than even Netanyahu,” meaning he is more in favor of such a move than even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Srugim reported.
Netanyahu is facing criminal charges for alleged corruption and breach of trust. Yet if Israeli democracy were to adopt a legal clause that offers a serving prime minister immunity from indictments, he would not need to face the courts. Some among the radical Right argue that Netanyahu is subjected to a biased standard and is being investigated for things that others in the Israeli political system are not even asked about. Ben-Gvir hinted to this view when he said that if his views will be accepted, “Israel will be a Jewish state [and also] a Zionist one,” and in such a country, former state attorney "Shay Nitzan… will not be able to dictate how this country is run.” Ben-Gvir’s party, Otzma Yehudit, recently joined Bayit Yehudi, and the two parties will run together in the upcoming 2020 elections.
