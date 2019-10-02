Paul McCartney to Get Back to the Yarkon, sources say

It might seem like only “Yesterday” that Paul McCartney performed in Israel, but maybe you’ll be amazed to learn that it was 11 years ago and Maariv is reporting that it’s “highly likely” that the beloved pop star and former Beatle will get back to Park HaYarkon (or possibly a different venue) for another concert.



Citing information from “close associates,” the publication said that McCartney was “in talks” with officials and promoters and the chance for another Tel Aviv show by the man once dubbed “the cute Beatle” is “extremely high.” Apparently, these sources think that they can work it out or in other words, McCartney will soon be showing us again that he loves Israel, yeah yeah yeah.

McCartney, who is currently married to the Jewish transportation mogul Nancy Shevell (rhymes with “Michelle”) - and whose first wife, the late photographer and animal-rights activist Linda Eastman, was Jewish - was able to master a few words of Hebrew in his 2008 performance, including, “Shana Tova” (Happy New Year) and “Ahava” (love) in addition to the obligatory “Shalom.” He ended that concert with the word, "Nitra'eh" -- "We'll see each other again."If he needs more inspiration this time around, he might want to check out a Yiddish version of “A Hard Day’s Night” by Gerry Tenney which will surely inspire him to throw in a few Yiddishisms once he arrives here by jet, even if he doesn’t fly in from Miami Beach BOAC.No word on whether Shevell will accompany him, which might prompt him to croon some silly love songs to his wife of nearly eight years. There’s also no word on whether his daughter, the acclaimed fashion designer Stella McCartney, will be leaving home to attend the show.At McCartney’s 2008 concert, he performed songs from throughout his career, including many of his beloved hits from the Beatles, Wings and his solo career.The Beatles' music was the inspiration for the recent film by Danny Boyle, Yesterday, about a world in which all memory of the Beatles has been wiped out, except for one musician who pretends the songs arehis own creation.His former fellow Beatle, Ringo Starr, came to Israel in June 2018, where he acted naturally in front of the adoring crowds at his very popular concert.For Israeli McCartney fans, the musician simply won’t be able to get back here fast enough. And in the end, the price the promoters take will — we hope — equal the fun the show will make.

