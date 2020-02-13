The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
It's official: Israel won't be purchasing Boeing's V-22

Despite the IDF believing there to be a need for the tilt-rotor aircraft, there isn't enough money.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 16:57
An MV-22 Osprey, belonging to the U.S. military, flies during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's (JMSDF) fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo (photo credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI)
An MV-22 Osprey, belonging to the U.S. military, flies during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's (JMSDF) fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo
(photo credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI)
The Israeli Air Force will not be procuring Boeing’s V-22 Osprey due to budgetary issues, The Jerusalem Post has learnt.
While the military believes that there is an operational need for between 12-14 aircraft which can take off and land like helicopters but fly like fixed-wing planes, there is not enough funds to procure the tilt-rotor aircraft.
The V-22 are designed for sensitive, extensive missions both during times of war and routine.
The Israeli military is modernizing its squadrons of aging fighter jets and helicopters and according to a defense source who spoke to The Post last year, Israel’s air force has understood that there needs to be a mix of heavy-lift helicopters and the V-22.
As part of the new procurements funded in large part to the MOU signed between Jerusalem and Washington which would see Israel receive $38 billion in military assistance over the next decade, Israel has purchased two squadrons of F-35 Adir stealth fighters and is currently deciding between Boeing’s Chinook or Lockheed Martin’s CH-53K heavy lift helicopters.
Israel’s Air Force is also set to decide between purchasing a third squadron of F-35 jets or Boeing’s latest F-15I.
As part of the IDF’s new multi-year plan the military will be closing one squadron of fighter jets in the coming year.  It also aims to open another advanced IAF squadron of F-15 or F-35 fighter jets.
Israel first expressed interest in Boeing’s V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft in 2012 and two years later the US Department of Defense had notified Congress about it’s intention to sell six of them to Israel in a deal worth $1.13 billion.
But the contract came at the wrong time as Israel’s coalition at the time fell through and by the time another coalition was formed, Israel’s defense budget was needed for more urgent requirements such as technology used to detect and destroy Hamas cross-border attack tunnels.
Officials from Israel’s defense establishment were given a fresh opportunity to assess the capabilities of the aircraft last year during a joint exercise conducted with the US Marine Corps in southern Israel. In August the IAF issued a price request to the US Navy’s international programs office for the tilt-rotor aircraft.
Primarily used by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC)  since entering service in 2007 the V-22 has seen extensive action in Afghanistan and Iraq supporting long-range rapid reaction and crisis response missions. 
With a maximum cruising speed of 522 kilometers per hour and an extended range capability of 2,103 kilometers with no refueling, the V-22 would allow Israel to reach neighboring countries such as Iraq or even Iran and Sudan.
The multirole combat aircraft uses tiltrotor technology, combining the vertical performance of helicopters (such as take off and landings) with the speed, altitude and range of fixed-wing planes, making them the ideal aircraft for special operation missions as they don’t need runways.


