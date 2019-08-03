In pictures: J-Lo and A-Rod enjoy Israel

Jennifer Lopez performs in Israel.
(photo credit: LIOR KETER)
Jennifer Lopez, the Bronx-born actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer and businesswoman turned 50 on July 24 and is celebrating the milestone with the "It's My Party" 38-show tour, six of which are in international cities beginning with Tel Aviv. It was the first time "Jenny from the block" has performed in the Holy Land.
J-Lo didn't just come to work though, and made sure to travel and enjoy her time in the Holy Land with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and Lopez's children Max (11) and Emme (11) and A-Rod's children, Natasha (14) and Ella (11). They visited both Israel's national and spiritual capital Jerusalem and the nation's party capital Tel Aviv.
The singer took advantage of Israel's intense summer heat to spend time at the Tel Aviv beach, while A-Rod enjoyed the freedom of movement around traffic granted by one of the many scooters-for-rent available.
J-Lo visited a few of the holy sites of Jerusalem, including the Via Dolorosa and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as well as a stop at the Western Wall. The star also took a ride on a camel in the nation's capital.
J.Lo landed at Ben-Gurion Airport Wednesday, ahead of her Thursday night concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv as part of her “It’s My Party” tour.
“I’m going to Israel, so I am so excited. It’s my first time,” Rodriguez, also known as A-Rod, told the New York Post earlier this month. Lopez and Rodriguez were accompanied by her 11-year-old twins, Emma and Max, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s two daughters from a previous marriage.Hannah Brown and Shanna Fuld contributed to this report.
