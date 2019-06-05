JICIsrael hosts 600 for Jerusalem Day event

Jewish International Connections event in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: DAVID WEIL PHOTOGRAPHY)
X
Jewish International Connections (JICIsrael) hosted an inspirational rooftop kabbalat Shabbat services and a gourmet dinner for 600 people at it's annual and largest Shabbat Together, celebrating Jerusalem Day on May 31.
Lone soldiers and new immigrants were welcomed and noted city officials and their families enjoyed as well.
The dinner was represented by six continents, olim from 39 International countries and hundreds of Israelis from cities all over Israel. It was an opportunity to celebrate, mix, mingle & meet. The spirited achdut
(unity) was palpable!
The evening began at 19:00 with a festive Carlebach davening on the beautiful ancient Train Station rooftop. After davening, 600 guests joined together for a delicious catered dinner flowing with wine. The evening ended with a HUGE bang with a Grand Dessert Oneg.
JICIsrael runs events and programs throughout the year encouraging great fellowship and to facilitate networking for young professionals. The organization goals include connecting Israelis and Olim and providing inspired Jewish experiences. Through their efforts, JIC can also brag that they are responsible for over 120 shidduchim
leading to marriages!
Jodi Samuels founded JICIsrael 4 years ago a week after she made aliya from NY and has been the driving force for this movement.
