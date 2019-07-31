JLo and A-Rod explore Tel Aviv

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Music and sports superstars JLo and A-Rod – Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez – toured Israel today, ahead of her performance Thursday night at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv as part of her “It’s My Party” tour, and seemed to be falling in love with everything they saw.



In a clip posted to Instagram, A-Rod showed JLo and himself looking around at the Mediterranean from the balcony of their Tel Aviv hotel room. The clip is embellished with a heart at the top and the words, “The mother land Israel” next to an Israeli flag and exclamation points, then the words, “First time I’m here. I’m in love!! #energy off the charts!!”

So excited to be in Israel for the first time for @JLo’s show!



How many of you living here are big baseball fans? What would you like to see @mlb do more of? Let me know!! — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) July 31, 2019

There is barely audible audio with the clip, but JLo seems to be saying, “The sea is insane.”The former Yankees third baseman also took to Twitter to say, “So excited to be in Israel for the first time for @JLo’s show!“How many of you living here are big baseball fans? What would you like to see @mlb do more of? Let me know!!”Some responded by touting the merits of Israel’s fledgling baseball league, while others just sent welcoming messages. Still others used the opportunity to try to school A-Rod in Middle East politics, even chiding him for making this visit.Fans waited outside their hotel after they checked in Tuesday night and were rewarded when they emerged not long afterwards. The pop diva wore a white, off-the-shoulder pantsuit and platform sneakers and she and A-Rod headed out to the popular Tel Aviv eatery, Jessica Restro Bar, Gil Mishali of Reshet reported. When she emerged from the plane on Tuesday, JLo, who is almost as famous as a fashionista as she is as a singer, wore matching leopard-print crop top and leggings.



The tour, part of Lopez’s 50th birthday celebration, includes shows in Europe following her performance in Tel Aviv. It’s her first world tour in seven years, and will include her new song “Medicine,” a collaboration with American rapper French Montana that was released last week.



Several BDS groups joined forces for a “JLo Don’t Go” campaign. The effort included a petition asking Lopez to “open [her] heart to Palestinian children and cancel” her show in Tel Aviv. Lopez didn’t respond.

