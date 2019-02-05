Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

January tourism to Israel jumps by 11% compared to last year

"The rise in the number of tourists over several years is proof of the quality of the Israeli tourism industry," said Tourism Minister Yariv Levin in a statement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 5, 2019 10:18
Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin (Center] with the 4 millionth tourist to arrive in Israel in 2018.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
The number of tourists who entered Israel in January of this year represented an 11% increase in relation to January 2018, and a 35% increase from January 2017, according to a press release from the Israeli tourism ministry.

A record 4 million tourists visited Israel last year.

In December, London-based company Euromoniter International reported that Jerusalem is the world's fastest-growing tourism destination.


"The rise in the number of tourists over several years is proof of the quality of the Israeli tourism industry," said Tourism Minister Yariv Levin in a statement. "I hope and believe that 2019 will continue this unprecedented momentum in tourism, that we have created in the past several years."

The majority of tourists to Israel are Christians [61%] followed by Jews [22%]. Most hail from the US, France, and Russia.

