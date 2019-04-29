Jean Paul Gaultier to dress Madonna, Dana International for Eurovision

Dana International and Jean Paul Gaultier meet at his studio in Paris last week.
(photo credit: ALON SHASTEL)
X
Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier will be arriving in Israel next month to outfit both Madonna and Dana International for the Eurovision Song Contest.
The French designer is slated to land in Israel on May 13, a day ahead of the first Eurovision semi-final, and stick around through the finale on May 18. Gaultier, a legend in the world of haute couture, has worked with both Madonna and Dana International in the past, and has produced several Eurovision looks. In 1998, he created Dana International’s iconic feather-adorned jacket, that she donned after winning the top prize at Eurovision in the UK.
“I still get chills of excitement when I remember my first meeting with him,” Dana said recently. “It was really the first time that I felt that something was happening also outside the borders of Israel, I felt a little international.”
Gaultier also designed the dress French-Indonesian singer Anggun wore at the 2012 contest in Azerbaijan. Gaultier has designed for Madonna for years, including her famed cone bra for her 1990 world tour.
Last week, during Passover, Dana flew to Paris to visit Gaultier’s studio and hold a fitting for two dresses for the upcoming Eurovision – one for the first semi-final, and one for the grand finale. The two looks, according to her PR manager, “are particularly grandiose.”
Gaultier and Dana also collaborated on a photo shoot that will serve as a spread in the Israeli fashion magazine At that will be published next week.
