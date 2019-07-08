Jerusalem Anglo educators' replacement angers parents

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The principal of the Tehilla-Evelina de Rothschild Secondary School for girls is leaving next year, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 67, but she will not be replaced by parents’ top pick.



Parents expressed hopes that current middle school principal of Tehilla-Evelina, Shuli Rosenak-Isaacs, would succeed current principal Dr. Beverly Gribetz, and stated that Gribetz had been preparing Rosenak-Isaacs to take her place.

“As parents, we loved the ideology of Beverly and saw Shuli as the logical future leader of the school,” Talya Roth, a parent at the school, said. “Beverly believed in each girl, and tried to help her reach her potential.”American-born Gribetz is the founding principal of the school. She is known in Jerusalem for fighting for the right of every girl to gain equal access to the highest quality education available. She was one of the first educators to push for girls to learn Talmud.Rosenak-Isaacs has just finished her first year as the principal of Tehilla-Evelina’s middle school, and has also served as an educator and religious leader at the school.“There was a very positive feeling toward Shuli,” said Tamar Benovitz, whose five daughters attend Tehilla-Evelina. “She was an inspirational religious figure for the girls.”In a letter to parents on Sunday, the city introduced Hagit Barnea as the new principal.“With Hagit as principal of the school, and Shuli as head of the middle school, the coordinators and teachers will together cooperate in this important process,” the letter explained.Barnea previously served as the principal of the Pelech Ekron school, a peer school to Tehilla-Evelina that offers what has been described as a feminist religious education. She also founded the Noga Ulpan in Beit Shemesh.“We have no doubt that together we will lead [the school] to successes and achievements as we did under Beverly's management,” the letter continued.Parents, however, worry about a turbulent transition.A group of parents met with the Ministry of Education to express their concerns but they said the discussion had little impact; they received the letter with the appointment of the new principal the next day.“Anytime you bring in an outsider, you’re dealing with the unknown, and we’re very happy with the people inside the building,” Benovitz said. “There was a sense that there would really be more back and forth between the parents [and the Ministry of Education].”Nili Ben Gigi, a Jerusalem Municipality spokesperson, commented that the appointment of school principals is based on professional criteria.“The Education Administration of the Jerusalem Municipality is attentive and in touch with the parents,” she said.Gribetz stated that because the school is owned by the City of Jerusalem, it holds responsibility for hiring the new principal. She added that she received an immediate extension past the mandatory retirement age for the 2018 to 2019 school year to complete the school year and facilitate the transition to next year, but will retire on August 31.Gribetz helped establish Tehilla-Evelina in 2011 when Tehilla Religious Girls’ School, the private religious school she had founded in 2007, merged with the Evelina de Rothschild School, a premier state religious school for girls.Gribetz, who has made it her mission to promote educational equality for girls in Israel, previously served as principal at Evelina, but resigned in 2005 amidst extended controversy over accusations of embezzlement, the result of misreporting on three time cards. Though she was cleared of all charges, she left the school to establish Tehilla.At the time, parents at Evelina also protested her departure. By 2011, Tehilla had attracted 160 young women who studied traditionally male-dominated subjects like science and Talmud, and the successful new private school merged with Evelina. Today, Tehilla-Evelina is known for its heterogeneous, liberal-Orthodox population, which seeks to support young women from socioeconomically-disadvantaged backgrounds.“I’ve seen the success of the school personally,” Benovitz said. “I continue to have confidence in the success of this school, and I am hopeful that the Ministry of Education is thinking clearly and acting in the best interest of the students. Everyone’s seeking out a fluid, successful transition.”

