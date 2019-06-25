Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Believe it or not, but a work composed about 300 years ago can still have its Israeli premiere here and now – Alessandro Scarlatti’s oratorio “David’s Fight and Victory.”
The revival of this hitherto ignored work in the land of the Bible was achieved thanks to the initiative of the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra and its indomitable conductor and director, David Shemer.
What strikes one as unprofessional of a composer of Scarlatti’s stature is his assigning of the roles of David and Jonathan to two sopranos. This is confusing for the audience, especially as mezzo-sopranos and counter-tenors were available in Scarlatti’s time, making this amateurish role assignment unnecessary.
Sopranos Hadas Faran and Adaya Peled as David and Jonathan, each of them brilliant, attempted to solve this dilemma by introducing slightly different tone colors into their charming voices.
Yair Polishook’s sonorous baritone and overpowering stage presence were a persuasive frightening Goliath. The Adi Choir alternately expressed the turbulence of war and the exuberance of victory.
For all the participants this was audibly and visually a labor of love.
Unlike Handel’s (later) oratorios and operas that end in an exciting chorus, Scarlatti lets his oratorio fade out in a gradual choral diminuendo, leaving the audience with a wish for more.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>