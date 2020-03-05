Jerusalem Marathon postponed over coronavirus

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion announced on Thursday that events in the city, including the Jerusalem Marathon, would be cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus.The marathon, which was scheduled for March 20, will now take place in October, after the Jewish holidays. Lion emphasized the fact that the marathon was postponed and not cancelled. Minister of Culture Miri Regev has instructed that everyone operate according to the Health Ministry's instructions.The city is currently examining which Purim events can take place. The traditional Jerusalem Purim party, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled.Lion called for the "fair treatment" of tourists visiting Israel's capital city. He also implored Israelis to visit Jerusalem without fear."Jerusalem and Jerusalemites - standing together strengthened," Lion said.Other than specific city directives, people are asked to go about their daily lives as usual.