Jerusalem Music Academy - Zukerman Family Event

In Vivaldi’s Concerto for Violin and Cello, Zukerman and Forsyth transformed conjugal harmony into mutual musical attentiveness.

By URY EPPSTEIN
May 29, 2019 21:19
Violinist Pinchas Zukerman

Violinist Pinchas Zukerman. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
It was a family get-together, or rather, it was a family that provided the concert at the Jerusalem Music Academy: father-violinist-conductor Pinchas Zukerman, wife-cellist Amanda Forsyth, and daughter-soprano Arianna Zukerman.

Whoever remembered the Tel Avivian wunderkind of some decades ago could not but be astonished at the Wonder Woman she has become. Being the considerate musician-father that he is, Zukerman left the stage at first to his soprano daughter and his cellist wife for solo pieces. With her clear, appealing voice, Arianna sang solo arias by Bach and Mozart, perfectly faithful to their styles. Forsyth virtually sang on her cello Offenbach’s Jacqueline’s Tears.

In Vivaldi’s Concerto for Violin and Cello, Zukerman and Forsyth transformed conjugal harmony into mutual musical attentiveness.


In Zukerman’s solo piece, Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, he played this often performed work as though hearing it for the first time, emphasizing not only its trademark joyfulness, but also its often overlooked dark passages of menacing chromatic up and down runs, as though dark clouds were disturbing the joy.

The Jerusalem Music Academy Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Zukerman, played not only accurately, but also with noticeable freshness and enthusiasm.

