Jerusalem Old City stabbing victim released from hospital

Israel Meir Nachumberg and Dr. Mikhail Samer of the Surgery Department Hadassah Ei Karem.
(photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Israel Meir Nachumberg, who was wounded in the stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, was released from Hadassah Ein Kerem on Wednesday, the hospital's spokesperson reported.
"We are going home with Israel Meir," said the victim's father Rafael. He expressed the family's gratitude to the hospital staff and to the entire nation "for all the prayers. We have met the true beauty of the people of Israel."
On Friday morning, a 19-year-old terrorist from the West Bank, who had allegedly come to the Temple Mount for Ramadan to pray, stabbed and critically wounded a 47-year-old man at the Damascus Gate and minutes later, while running through the Arab market, the terrorist stabbed 16-year-old Nachumberg.
"We were walking back from praying at the Western Wall when he [the terrorist] came from my right side, jumped at my brother and stabbed him in the back. The knife was full of blood," Nachumberg's brother said.
Nachumberg was taken to the intensive care unit on Friday, and transferred on Sunday to the hospital ward when he was in mild condition.
