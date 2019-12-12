The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jerusalem affairs: Peggy Cidor’s round-up

Mayor Moshe Lion himself gave the green light for the American Embassy compound earlier this week, following a meeting he had with representatives of the US State Department.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 15:26
Moshe Lion, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Moving and building
Mayor Moshe Lion himself gave the green light for the American Embassy compound earlier this week, following a meeting he had with representatives of the US State Department. This means that the municipality is undertaking to shorten and facilitate some of the bureaucratic aspects so that work can progress on this large project as much as possible. Lion has also accepted the Americans’ demand, that no light rail stop should be placed close to the entrance to the compound, and hence the closest stop will be moved (albeit still in the plans since this line does not yet exist) four meters ahead.
Blue and stormy
It seems that the light rail’s Blue Line is raising a lot of opposition along its trail, and not only regarding the segment on the German Colony’s Emek Refaim Street, as all thought thus far. The line, which will run 20 kilometers from Ramot to Gilo, crossing the city center – including Geula and on the edge of Meah Shearim – raises anger among some of the haredim living there. This line will run through a tunnel for three of its stops, but for some of the most radical among the haredim, this is still considered dangerous since secular travelers – especially women not dressed according to their community rules – will use the line and may disrupt the haredi neighborhood’s atmosphere. First protests events occurred earlier this week, and according to sources among the radicals in Meah Shearim, they were only the beginning.
Synagogue exit
A small Sephardi synagogue located on Emek Refaim Street, which has been in service for more than 60 years, is under threat of evacuation. Hessed Ve’Emet members have been notified that entrepreneurs – who claim to own the plot – request that they leave and not impede their plan to erect a large construction project there. The municipality says it has no rights in the plot. The worshipers who feel totally abandoned by all sides. Following their service, the participants demonstrated on the synagogue’s sidewalk, so far, gaining no positive results.


Tags Jerusalem moshe lion Emek Refaim
