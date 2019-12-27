The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem affairs: Peggy Cidor's round-up

A new problem has arisen for the mayor, the Jerusalem Transportation Master Plan, the Transportation Ministry – and in fact, for the government as a whole – from an unexpected source: Vladimir Putin.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
DECEMBER 27, 2019 01:49
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs (photo credit: REUTERS)
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Set to get a Russian nyet
A new problem has arisen for the mayor, the Jerusalem Transportation Master Plan, the Transportation Ministry – and in fact, for the government as a whole – from an unexpected source: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Russian leader has requested a complete halt to roadwork on the light rail’s Blue Line segment to Hadassah University Medical Center. Putin is acting as the protector of the several Russian Orthodox churches and monasteries in Jerusalem, as he did a few years ago, when he required the evacuation of Sergei’s Courtyard in the Russian Compound in the city center.
This time, his request impacts key roadwork, including the construction of a tunnel, for the extension of the Blue Line from Ora Junction to Hadassah, arguing that the line is too close to the famed Ein Kerem monastery and will disrupt the lives of the nuns residing there. Moreover, the municipality seems to have forgotten to inform them about the project. Putin has made his scheduled visit to Israel contingent on his request being granted – as in 2011, when he required that the Agriculture Ministry’s offices, still operating from Sergei’s Courtyard, be evacuated immediately.
Considering that millions of shekels already been invested in the light rail project, it is not clear how this new imbroglio will be resolved.
Judging Jerusalem
According to the findings of the recent survey published by the “Israel Chofshit” secular activist association, quality of life in Jerusalem has dropped by five points on their index, based on criteria such as: the budget for religious services, level of religious contents at schools, public transportation on Shabbat and religious services provided to all the residents in the city.
According to the findings, published for the second year, Jerusalem is at the bottom of the list of cities checked on these issues.
The organization faults Mayor Moshe Lion for not doing enough to make Jerusalem a more liberal city.
Wall-to-wall walkway
The Northern Ramparts Walk on the walls surrounding the Old City of Jerusalem has been extended. The new section was opened to the public after five years of work as part of the vision of the East Jerusalem Development Company, the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry and the Municipality to enable a continuous walk along the Walls around the Old City.
The entrance is from Jaffa Gate, either with certified guides or on one’s own, enabling visitors to enjoy panoramic views the most precious sites. Five years of intensive works on a segment of three kilometers at the cost of NIS 11 million now enable locals and visitors from abroad to ramble around and inside the Old City.
Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Ze’ev Elkin said, “All the efforts of the ministry are directed toward turning the Old City into an attractive, alive and accessible for all place to visit.”
Better wards and afterwards
The Shaare Tzedek Medical Center is implementing a solution to improve patient care and ease crowding in its wards with a new service – a nurse that will follow up on each case of hospitalization. The professional will seek ways to improve and shorten the patient’s stay in the hospital, assist in preparation of release of patients, and follow up to help ensure that everything is ready to continue the care in the best way back home.
Be well!


Tags Jerusalem moshe lion shaare zedek medical center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran in Iraq By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by