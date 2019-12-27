Jerusalem affairs: Peggy Cidor's round-up

Set to get a Russian nyetA new problem has arisen for the mayor, the Jerusalem Transportation Master Plan, the Transportation Ministry – and in fact, for the government as a whole – from an unexpected source: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has requested a complete halt to roadwork on the light rail’s Blue Line segment to Hadassah University Medical Center. Putin is acting as the protector of the several Russian Orthodox churches and monasteries in Jerusalem, as he did a few years ago, when he required the evacuation of Sergei’s Courtyard in the Russian Compound in the city center. This time, his request impacts key roadwork, including the construction of a tunnel, for the extension of the Blue Line from Ora Junction to Hadassah, arguing that the line is too close to the famed Ein Kerem monastery and will disrupt the lives of the nuns residing there. Moreover, the municipality seems to have forgotten to inform them about the project. Putin has made his scheduled visit to Israel contingent on his request being granted – as in 2011, when he required that the Agriculture Ministry’s offices, still operating from Sergei’s Courtyard, be evacuated immediately. Considering that millions of shekels already been invested in the light rail project, it is not clear how this new imbroglio will be resolved.Judging Jerusalem According to the findings of the recent survey published by the “Israel Chofshit” secular activist association, quality of life in Jerusalem has dropped by five points on their index, based on criteria such as: the budget for religious services, level of religious contents at schools, public transportation on Shabbat and religious services provided to all the residents in the city. According to the findings, published for the second year, Jerusalem is at the bottom of the list of cities checked on these issues. The organization faults Mayor Moshe Lion for not doing enough to make Jerusalem a more liberal city. Wall-to-wall walkwayThe Northern Ramparts Walk on the walls surrounding the Old City of Jerusalem has been extended. The new section was opened to the public after five years of work as part of the vision of the East Jerusalem Development Company, the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry and the Municipality to enable a continuous walk along the Walls around the Old City. The entrance is from Jaffa Gate, either with certified guides or on one’s own, enabling visitors to enjoy panoramic views the most precious sites. Five years of intensive works on a segment of three kilometers at the cost of NIS 11 million now enable locals and visitors from abroad to ramble around and inside the Old City.Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Ze’ev Elkin said, “All the efforts of the ministry are directed toward turning the Old City into an attractive, alive and accessible for all place to visit.”Better wards and afterwardsThe Shaare Tzedek Medical Center is implementing a solution to improve patient care and ease crowding in its wards with a new service – a nurse that will follow up on each case of hospitalization. The professional will seek ways to improve and shorten the patient’s stay in the hospital, assist in preparation of release of patients, and follow up to help ensure that everything is ready to continue the care in the best way back home. Be well!