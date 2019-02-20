Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Jerusalem encourages young couples to return with new housing units

There will be some commercial units included in the project as well.

By
February 20, 2019 13:01
New housing units for couples in Jerusalem.

New housing units for couples in Jerusalem.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
The city municipality is encouraging young couples to return to Jerusalem with 4,416 new housing units that were approved on Monday.

"This is exciting news for me and for young couples in the city of Jerusalem," Mayor Moshe Lion said. "We will increase the supply of apartments and bring the young people back home. This is just the tip of the iceberg, soon the skyline of Jerusalem will be filled with cranes."

The apartments were approved to be built in various neighborhoods such as in Pat, Gilo, Kiryat Hayovel, Kiryat Menahem, Shuafat, Beit Hanina, Katamon and Mordot Arnona.


Some of the housing projects, like the 2,300 units to be built in Mordot Arnona, will have a lower property tax. Jerusalem property taxes were reported to be the highest in the country in 2013. There will be some commercial units included in the project as well.

