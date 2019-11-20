NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem honored by the Satmar Rebbe

A royal visit: The Satmar Rebbe makes a historical visit to Jerusalem

SATMAR GRAND RABBI Zalman Teitelbaum (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
SATMAR GRAND RABBI Zalman Teitelbaum
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
For many Jerusalemites, this historic visit will be mostly remembered as the visit that caused some of the most gigantic traffic jams in a city already blocked by road works most of the day. Zalman Teitelbaum, the grand rabbi of Satmar – the large, wealthy and very anti-Zionist hassidic sect – arrived to visit his followers in Israel, sending the Jewish state’s capital into a frenzy to organize, secure, facilitate and – some might say – honor the visitor.
Officially, Safra Square’s attitude is neutral – this is a visit that will demand a lot of attention, Thousands of members of the hassidic sect from their original hometown in Williamsburg as well as the thousands who live here require special police and security units, and there is no way anybody in charge will take any risk.
The major aim of the visit is to bring money – we’re talking about dozens of millions of dollars to the members of the several hassidic sects who form the Eda Haredit, better known as Neturei Karta. These people are against Zionism and against the establishment of the State of Israel (which they consider as a dangerous offence against other nations), and therefore, they do not accept any money from the government. In order to show them his support, the Grand Rabbi of Satmar has come to bring money and encourage them.
Faithful to his anti-Zionist position, he didn’t include the entire Old City – let alone the Western Wall and the Temple Mount – in his itinerary, and is slated to spend most of his 10-day visit in Mea She’arim, as well as two short visits to Bnei Brak and to Meron.
It is interesting to note that the reactions to this unusual visit differ among the various communities in the city.
Among the Lithuanian groups, only the “Peleg Yerushalmi” are happy about it. City council member Chaim Epstein (Bnei Torah), who represents the “Peleg Yerushalmi” on the council, said that although he is not a hassid, he is very happy about the visit. He wished the rabbi all the best and expressed his support for the rabbi’s aim – to financially support those who refuse to enroll in the IDF, just like his own community.
“I wish we could always host such a great person in Jerusalem,” Epstein said, adding that “the rabbi, who represents thousands of Jews who wish to hold to their traditions, is at the head of a community renowned for its charity actions, and that is what is most important.”
City council members Dr. Laura Wharton (Meretz) and Ofer Berkovitch (head of the opposition with Hitorerut) are both strongly opposed to the municipality honoring a virulent anti-Zionist, whose visit is causing heavy traffic that only adds to the harsh conditions residents already deal with. Berkovitch added that he cannot understand why Mayor Moshe Lion has allowed such disruption to daily life. Wharton asserted, “So what if he has a lot of supporters here? The Beitar Jerusalem soccer club also has a lot of followers!”
For most of the haredim (Lithuanian, as well as some hassidim), “This visit is just another burden added to their already difficult daily experience in a city that has become a large construction site,” said yeshiva teacher B. Cohen.


Tags Jerusalem haredim satmar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by