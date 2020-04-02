The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem kids tackle lockdown challenges in ‘corona-hackathon’

PICO Kids works in over 60 schools across Israel’s capital, serving communities with a diverse religious and cultural background with the support of about 100 mentors as well as many volunteers.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 2, 2020 18:38
One of the participants of the PICOrona Makeathon by PICO Kids (photo credit: PICO KIDS)
One of the participants of the PICOrona Makeathon by PICO Kids
(photo credit: PICO KIDS)
Could the solution for the growing sense of isolation of the elderly during the coronavirus crisis be a visit from their grandchildren in virtual reality? Or perhaps, a portable greenhouse that could be put up in grandma and granpa’s living room so that kids can be there without risking to infect them? And what about an emergency button that automatically opens and connects Zoom? Jerusalemite children who took part in the PICOrona Makeathon on Thursday came up with these ideas and many more.
Modeled after a hackathon, an event that sees the participation of a large number of computer programmers or experts working for a concentrated period on time to tackle one or more specific challenges, the PICOrona Makeathon was organized by Jerusalem-based non-profit PICO Kids.
Established in 2012 as the social enterprise of Israeli venture capital fund PICO Venture Partners, the group runs programs for schoolchildren of all ages and especially for those in junior-high, focusing on both STEM subjects and soft skills such as public speaking. 
“I founded PICO Kids with the vision that Jerusalem and its children could use better access to 21st century education,” PICO founder Elie Wurtman told The Jerusalem Post. “We believe that creativity is embedded in every child and that we can help them become positive contributors to our society and problem solvers, so that everyone can join the table for a better future.”
The organization works in over 60 schools across Israel’s capital, serving communities with a diverse religious and cultural background with the support of about 100 mentors as well as many volunteers. About 4,000 students have taken part of the activities since its establishment.
“We are the largest privately funded after-school program in the city for STEM education. Participation is totally voluntary: children show up because they want to be there,” Wurtman added.
In March, when it became clear that because of the coronavirus outbreak, the country was on the verge of shutting down, PICO Kids quickly started to think what they could do in light of the emergency.
Right before the isolation started, the volunteers delivered to 160 children currently part of their programs a box with a science kit and a t-shirt. But it did not stop there.
“We have an amazing team who showed their dedication to the children and the community,” Wurtman highlighted. “We wanted to do some meaningful. With the world and Israel facing the coronavirus, we told ourselves that we could get organized quickly so that our kids could work online in small teams of four each with a mentor to address the new challenges.”
Besides for fighting grandparents’ isolation, other challenges presented in the Makeathon included tackling the problem of fake news, promoting indoor physical activity, supporting education outside classrooms, ensuring that everybody in the house can enjoy quiet and privacy in spite of the family being together at home and exploring new ways for entertainment besides for watching TV.
After two weeks of work, ideas to solve the problems ranged from an indoor mini-golf pitch adaptable to different room-sizes to an app to organize each person’s daily schedule from morning to bedtime in order to include all activities, from sports to cooking.
“Working and creating our application was a lot of fun. It has kept me busy in this corona school break and it is nice that we created something that can help grandma and grandpa,” commented Hallel, one of the participants.
“Some kids built a website, others a prototype of the project, others a video. The same thing that happens in our normal activities, the embracing of creativity to solve real world problems, happened here,” Wurtman said. “I was surprised, I did not think we would be able to create the magic online.”
After the children’s final Makeathon projects were submitted on Thursday, everyone is going to be able to check them on the organization’s website and vote for their favorite one.
Also the opportunity to share the work done with friends and families has proven to be another successful aspect of the initiative, because it helped creating a sense of community and of intergenerational connection in a time where social distancing and home confinement have made the necessity for them extremely strong, PICO founder explained.
To foster the sense of community and offer educational experiences, PICO Kids has also launched a “pajama-party” series of lectures every night at 7 p.m., which offers participants the opportunity to learn from one of the group’s mentors about something that they are passionate about. Moreover, some mentors created videos to guide kids through simple scientific experiments that can be carried out at home and are available to the general public.
“The kids might be some of the greatest victims of this period. Childhood is the time of freedom, of the opportunity to explore and engage and be outside and this is just the opposite,” Wurtman  concluded. “I think that this project in some small way has given children a way to engage, be connected and work with friends in a creative collaborative manner.”


Tags Jerusalem hackathon Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Coronavirus: What do new questions about WHO and China cases mean? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by