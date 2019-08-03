Jerusalem leads the nation with number of apartments, study finds

AN ISRAELI flag held aloft on Jerusalem Day. .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The city with the biggest number of apartments is the capital of Israel Jerusalem with nearly 225 thousand housing units, the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics found.
Tel Aviv is second place with 206 thousand apartments and Haifa, with 120 thousand units, is third, the Wednesday report found out.
The gap between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv is 10% in housing units.
The northern city of Harish grew ten-fold between 2013 and 2018, and 2,700 new apartments built in it. In contrast only a few apartments were built in Kokhav Ya'ir Tzur Yigal and Ma'ale Efrayim.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>