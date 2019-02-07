Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion says public's trust in police needs to increase

Moshe Lion: Ready for the complex challenge..
X
Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion expressed his appreciation for the police but also said that public confidence in it needs to increase, while speaking at the replacement ceremony of the Jerusalem District Police Commander on Thursday.
Lion emphasized the importance of a strong police force to sustain a prosperous and vibrant society because "when there is a strong police, order is maintained, and when order is maintained, the sense of personal security rises."
The capital's mayor asked the police to work for improving the residents' trust in matters beyond security.
"Our expectation is that public confidence will increase, not only in [the police's] courageous confrontation with terror, but also in the classic aspects of police work, such as order maintenance, law enforcement, crime prevention and deterrence and public order," Lion said.
Lion thanked outgoing commander Yoram Halevi on behalf of the residents for his service to the city and wished incoming district commander, Major General Doron Yedid, success in his new role.
"Your success is our success," he said.
Speaking at the Association of Municipal Corporations held in Eilat on Wednesday, Lion promised
to clean up Jerusalem by adding sanitation workers and street bins, and changing public awareness about cleanliness.
He also vowed to bring more youngsters and keep start-ups from leaving Jerusalem by adding residential and commercial real estate units, saying that he will build high-rise towers in the Talpiot neighborhood, creating an additional 9,000 units.
