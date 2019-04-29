Jerusalem museum to host 'living room' speech by Holocaust survivor

IDF soldiers at the Chamber of the Holocaust, Mount Zion, Jerusalem for a Yom HaShoah ceremony, April 11, 2018.
A Zikaron BaSalon event for Yom HaShoah will take place at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem on Tuesday featuring Holocaust survivor Moshe Barrett. Zikaron BaSalon, Hebrew for "memory in the living room," brings together a small group of people to hear from Holocaust survivors.
The Polish-born Barrett was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Nazis and survived forced labor and a death march. He eventually immigrated to Israel.
Yom HaShoah - Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day officially begins in Israel May 1 and will feature official memorial ceremonies and speeches by survivors and family members at memorials throughout the country. The date is chosen to mark the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Zikaron BaSalon was started in 2010 by Adi Altschuler and for the past four years the President's Residence has hosted a gathering. This year President Reuven Rivlin invited 89-year-old Yosef Hershkovich
to speak to a group of 50 high school students.
The Friends of Israel Museum "celebrates non-Jewish Zionists and their contribution to Israel" according to their website. It was founded in 2015 by Mike Evans, a long-time American Christian Zionist activist.
