Jerusalem police arrest suspect accused of stealing Judaica from synagogue

The stolen Torah pointer estimated value $1,500.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police arrested a suspect Friday afternoon for stealing valuable Judaica from a synagogue located in the center of Jerusalem, according to the police spokesperson.
The suspect being investigated is being accused of stealing a Torah pointer, or yad in Hebrew, with an estimated value of $1,500 about a month before the arrest today.
The police detained the suspect on suspicion of theft, during which time they searched the suspect's home and successfully located and retrieved the stolen item from his property.
The synagogue director arrived at the police station shortly following the arrest to reclaim the stolen Torah pointer, and is now in possession of the valued item.
