The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israeli Food

Jerusalem restaurants partner to raise awareness about chained women

By HANNAH HEPNER  
JANUARY 23, 2020 11:18
Eucalyptus resturant (photo credit: Courtesy)
Eucalyptus resturant
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As a part of the “Taste of Freedom” restaurant week, held from January 19-25, chefs from 12 of Jerusalem’s most popular restaurants have created a unique dish that shows their individual perception of freedom to raise awareness for women stuck in their Jewish marriages because their husbands refuse to grant them a divorce.
These women are considered agunot or chained women.
This awareness program, which includes restaurants ranging from small shuk joints to high-profile five-star restaurants, is organized by Ohr Torah Stone's Yad La'isha Legal Aid Center.
Ohr Torah Stone, a modern-Orthodox network of 27 institutions, was founded in 1983. This network works to shape Jewish life and learning in the ever-evolving modern world. One of the institutions in this networks is Yad La’isha: the Monica Dennis Goldberg Legal Aid Center and Hotline. This organization is dedicated to helping and liberating agunot, representing 150 women in rabbinical courts each year as well as providing these women with private investigators, social workers, personal coaches, and emotional support.
“Yad La'isha is the largest, most comprehensive and most experienced support center for agunot in the world and has been the leading organization these past two decades in representing and setting free women who are chained to marriage," said Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, president and Rosh HaYeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone. "We never lose sight of this goal – giving the gift of freedom to women chained in the bonds of marriage. We will continue to be proactive and seek ways of preventing this terrible phenomenon, as well as raising public awareness of the problem, until get-denial is completely eradicated from our midst."
Pnina Omer, director of  Yad La'isha, said that she the organization has freed approximately 1,000 women.
"However, there are many women who still need our help and are not even aware that we offer a helping hand to any woman who is faced with a recalcitrant husband, providing legal counsel and representation as well as emotional support," she said. 
The dishes created for this awareness campaign vary in flavor and style.
Chef Rachel ben Elul of restaurant Rachel Ba-Sdera has created “Arroz a la Cubana.” This Spanish rice dish is made with tomato sauce, tuna, bottarga, a fried egg, and topped with a brik filled with banana and a spicy salad dressing. Ben Elul’s mother used to prepare this dish for her on school holidays, reminding ben Elul of her days on vacation and freedom.
Another example is the dish prepared by chef Liron Keren of Rahmo: madias - stuffed zucchini.
This dish is made of halved zucchini that are stuffed with meat, cooked in a celery, coriander, potato and artichoke stew, served on white rice with a lemon-chili sauce. These boat shaped zucchini halves remind Keren of the sea and boats sailing off into the horizon, his image of freedom.
There are many other dishes, like a Sri Lankan-inspired meal that reminds the check of travel and a dish inspired by the rainbow, which represents for the chef growth and beauty.
"In merit of events like 'A Taste of Freedom,' the public is exposed to the distress of these women and presented with the opportunity to refer women in such situations to us for help.," Omer said. 



Tags food restaurants Jerusalem agunot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by