Jerusalem to remember 9/11 Twin Towers attack

Jerusalem's skies will be lighten up by two beacons - reaching up to 300 meters.

By
September 10, 2019 12:40
Tribute in Light memorial

Tribute in Light memorial . (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The first ever ceremony outside of the US remembering the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks, will take place on Tuesday, September 10, at the Jerusalem Park.

As a tribute to the Tribute in Lights representing the Twin Towers, Jerusalem's skies will be lighten up – reaching up to 300 meters.

The Tribute in Light is an art installation of 88 searchlights six blocks south of the World Trade Center on top of the Battery Parking Garage in New York City, which creates two columns of light representing the Twin Towers in remembrance of the September 11 attacks.

The event is organized jointly by the Keren Kayemet LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) and the US Embassy in Israel,

Senior administration officials from Washington, a US Embassy official, KKL-JNF world chairman Mr. Daniel Atar, JNF-USA chief Israel officer Mr. Eric Michaelson as well as other distinguished guests will be in attendance.


