May 21 2018
|
Sivan, 7, 5778
|
Jerusalem zoo welcomes 'Toy' giraffe

The baby animal was born the day Netta Barzilai won the Eurovision.

By
May 21, 2018 15:53
Newly-born giraffe 'Toy' at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo

Newly-born giraffe 'Toy' at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo. (photo credit: YAARA FOREST TAMARI)

The Jerusalem Biblical Zoo has welcomed a new member of its family: a baby giraffe named "Toy."

The zoo announced this week that the giraffe was born last week, on the very same day that Netta Barzilai brought Israel a win at the Eurovision song contest in Lisbon, Portugal. And the zoo knew right away that they would name their new arrival after Barzilai's winning song, "Toy."

"Normally between the treatments and concerns for animals born at the zoo, choosing a name is put off to the end and could take days or weeks," the zoo said on Monday. "But this wasn't the case this time. The two celebrations that came on the exact same day left no doubt for the zoo handlers that on the Sunday morning right after the birth and the win it was decided that it will be named after the winning song, 'Toy.'"

Toy was born healthy to mom Lila, weighing 100kg and is 1.6 meters tall.


