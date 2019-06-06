Jerusalem's Old City accessible for visually impaired on'Blind Day'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Tower of David Museum and the Center for the Blind in Israel launched initiatives that will make the Old City of Jerusalem accessible to the visually impaired through audio technology and interactive tours.



A new phone application released by the Center for the Blind in Israel on June 3, just days before national Blind day, will provide guided tours and routes for the visually impaired easily accessible by mobile phone.

Nati Bialystock-Cohen, the Chairman of the Center for the Blind in Israel, spoke to the Jerusalem Post about the making of the application and its importance for the visually impaired.“Jerusalem is the city of all people, and everybody should be able to tour the city and enjoy it in the same manner,” he explained. “So we decided to create an application that will provide access to tours and directs you from one point to another, taking under consideration the fact that people who are using it cannot see.”The application is unique because it provides detailed and evocative descriptions of the sights and encourages the listener to physically interact with the area through touch.“Touch is very important when you cannot see, so the app invites you to feel out the stones and the different curves in the walls,” Bialystock-Cohen noted. “That’s how you can distinguish between different buildings.”The Tower of David Museum is using similar technology to facilitate interactive guided tours for the visually impaired that emphasize touch. They also developed a descriptive audio accompaniment that provides access to their flagship night show.“We are kind-of pioneers in the area of accessibility, we established a forum of museums that are now talking about these issues because we realize that we must collect and share knowledge so everybody can benefit,” said Eilat Lieber, Director of the Tower of David Museum.She explained that seven years ago, when she began working at the Tower of David Museum, the facility had not taken any accessibility measures.“About seven years ago I came to see the night show and there came an old lady,” she continued. “And when the family asked for a wheelchair to get to her seat, I saw the staff took one of the office desk chairs that had wheels and used that to take the lady to the seat.I was shocked…. that’s when I knew we have to change our approach,’” explained Lieber.She noted that since then, the staff at the Tower of David Museum have a deep sense of purpose because they know their work is trailblazing the field of accessibility.“It’s not easy, but if you are willing you can make changes,” added Lieber, explaining the challenges the museum faces to balance the preservation and conservation of the unique site with accessibility measures, such as installing elevators.“I like to say this is the most accessible museum in the world, in the most inaccessible location in the world,” said Rose Ginosar, director of development and international relations.“If we can be accessible anyone can,” added Ginosar, laughing.

