July 01 2018
|
Tammuz, 18, 5778
|
Jerusalem's deputy mayor questioned in corruption probe

The mayor of Netanya was also investigated in a separate corruption probe.

By
July 1, 2018 21:07
1 minute read.
Meir Turgeman

Meir Turgeman. (photo credit: MEIR TURGEMAN)

 
Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Meir Turgeman was questioned Sunday by the Lahav 443 anti-corruption police unit, Channel 20 reported, after police released a statement about the questioning of a public figure without naming him.

Turgeman's questioning is part of a corruption probe involving senior officials in the capital’s municipality.

Turgeman, the head of the municipality’s Planning and Construction Committee, is suspected of accepting bribes. He was arrested in March along with five other officials who are suspected of fraud, breach of trust, abuse of power and tax offenses.

Turgeman is suspected of accepting bribes to advance the interests of construction entrepreneurs in several locations in Jerusalem, including in the historic Post Office Building on Jaffa Street and in the Artemisia Events Hall in Talpiot.

Also Sunday, Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg-Iker was questioned for several hours by the Lahav 443 Unit, to complete a months-long investigation into alleged real estate bribery at the request of the State Prosecutor's Office, which is considering filing an indictment against her.

Police found incriminating evidence that the mayor, along with her ex-husband, Eliyahu Feirberg, and son, Tsafrir Feirberg, conspired with lawyer Avraham Gogig and Netanya real estate developers to further their private interests.

The investigation materials will be transferred in the coming days to the State Attorney's Office, which will then formulate its position on the case.



The mayor is believed to have rezoned land for the developers of the HPT – Development & Infrastructure Ltd. of the DEL Engineering group in exchange for a stake in the property.

Udi Shaham and Eliyahu Kamisher contributed to this report.


