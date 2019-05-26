Jewish Agency to provide aid to victims of Israeli wildfires

Wildfires in Mevo Modi'm, May 23, 2019.
(photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES CENTER DIVISION)

Following wildfires on Thursday which ravaged the towns of Mevo Modi'im and Kibbutz Harel, the Jewish Agency and Jewish Federations of North America will provide emergency assistance to 60 families from the affected communities.
In Mevo Modi'im, founded by musician Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, 40 of the 50 homes in the community burnt down. In Kibbutz Harel, ten houses burnt down.
The assistance will help families cover immediate needs like clothes and personal belongings and will amount to about $1,000 per family, according to a press release.
"We especially feel the strength of Jewish solidarity at times like these, when dozens of Israeli families coping with the shock of losing their home and property receive an immediate embrace from their sisters and brothers across the ocean," said Jewish Agency Chairman Issac Herzog in the press release. "The Jewish Agency will be there to support these families in any way possible, together with our Jewish family in the Diaspora."
Over 1,300 firefighters fought over 1,000 fires that swept through the country over the weekend.
Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.
