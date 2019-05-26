Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Jewish Agency to provide aid to victims of Israeli wildfires

Over 1,300 firefighters fought over 1,000 fires that swept through the country over the weekend.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 26, 2019 01:53
Wildfires in Mevo Modi'm, May 23, 2019

Wildfires in Mevo Modi'm, May 23, 2019. (photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES CENTER DIVISION)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Following wildfires on Thursday which ravaged the towns of Mevo Modi'im and Kibbutz Harel, the Jewish Agency and Jewish Federations of North America will provide emergency assistance to 60 families from the affected communities.

In Mevo Modi'im, founded by musician Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, 40 of the 50 homes in the community burnt down. In Kibbutz Harel, ten houses burnt down.

The assistance will help families cover immediate needs like clothes and personal belongings and will amount to about $1,000 per family, according to a press release.


"We especially feel the strength of Jewish solidarity at times like these, when dozens of Israeli families coping with the shock of losing their home and property receive an immediate embrace from their sisters and brothers across the ocean," said Jewish Agency Chairman Issac Herzog in the press release. "The Jewish Agency will be there to support these families in any way possible, together with our Jewish family in the Diaspora."

Over 1,300 firefighters fought over 1,000 fires that swept through the country over the weekend.

Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Benjamin Netanyahu
May 26, 2019
Loophole could give Netanyahu two more weeks to build coalition

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut