Jewish-American teen sensation Jesse Underhill to perform in Israel

If you haven’t heard of Jessy Underhill, you’re over 15 years-old. He is one of the biggest performers on the Tik Tok application with six million people following his uploads.
While the Jewish-American teen has visited Israel in the past, his appearance on December 29 at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv will make his first ime on stage in the country. During the show, Underhill will appear with Israelis Noa Bog, the Formula band, and other teen entertainers.
