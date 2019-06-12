Jewish Canadian woman unfurls flag, 1.6 billion Muslims feel ‘disgraced’

Palestinians pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2019. .
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
X
Director of Herut Canada Lauren Isaacs, 23, displayed her organization’s flag when she visited Temple Mount for a picture of her with the famous site in the background., World Israel News reported.
The site claimed that the Canadian-Jewish flag is “a mark of disgrace on the forehead of 1.6 billion Muslims.”
Despite the fact usually Jewish visitors are closely watched when they enter the site to ensure they don’t attempt to pray there; it seems Isaacs was allowed to be more or less on her own during her visit.
