May 23 2018
|
Sivan, 9, 5778
|
Jewish-Christian Bible Bloc party approved by registrar

The party will seek the support of non-Jewish Russian immigrants from the former Soviet Union and their spouses and Christian Arabs.

By
May 23, 2018 19:44
2 minute read.
AN EMPTY Knesset plenum – it doesn’t look like the MKs are going to have an easy summer.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

There will be a joint Jewish-Christian list that will run in the next general election, after the party registrar’s office recently approved the candidacy of a new party called The Bible Bloc Party (Gush Hatanachi in Hebrew.)

The party will seek the support of non-Jewish Russian immigrants from the former Soviet Union and their spouses and Christian Arabs. Party founder Dennis Avi Lipkin, who is a veteran speaker to Evangelical Christians in the US, said he believes he will also receive support from millions of Western immigrants who he expects will move to Israel in the near future.

“Our goal is to promote the Jewish-Christian alliance and togetherness,” Lipkin said. “For 2,000 years, Jews and Christians hated each other. When Israel faces an existential threat of Islamic terrorism, we need a Judeo-Christian love party.”

Lipkin, who lives in the Kedar community near Ma’aleh Adumim, said the party has been 20 years in the making. He got the idea when he saw that some 30% of the immigrants from the former Soviet Union were not Jewish.

The list will alternate between Jews and Christians, starting with Lipkin, followed by a Christian who lives in the Druse village of Usfiya. Part of the party’s platform will be to send Jewish and Christian supporters of Israel to speak on the country’s behalf around the world and improve its image.

Lipkin, 68, was born in Flushing, New York, and was raised in the Great Neck community. He moved to Israel at age 19 in August 1968. He served in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and did reserve duty in the same unit as well in an artillery unit.

In 1988, he worked for the Likud’s victorious Knesset campaign, in which he was responsible for editing and translating the party platform into Hebrew, English and Spanish. He then worked as a senior editor and translator in the news department of the Government Press Office.

Two years later, he began lecturing in Christian churches and synagogues in the US as well as appearing on radio and TV. He has lectured in more than 1,000 churches and synagogues in more than a dozen countries. He earned a master’s degree from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York. His seven books include Is Fanatic Islam a Global Threat? and Christian Revival for Israel’s Survival, both written under a pseudonym.


