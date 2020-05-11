The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish leaders mark VE Day by laying wreathes at Memorial Candle Monument

The Memorial Candle Moment was installed and unveiled in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park on January 23 in order to honor the defenders of Leningrad during its siege by the Nazis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2020 07:50
Jewish leaders mark VE Day by laying wreathes at Memorial Candle Monument (photo credit: EAJC)
Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the State of Israel Anatoly Viktorov and President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) Dr. Michael Mirilashvili each laid a wreath at the Memorial Candle Monument in Jerusalem on Sunday, marking Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) and the 75th anniversary of the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany in WWII.
“Unfortunately, not everyone in the world today fully understands the meaning of the victory in World War II. There are still countries that downplay the role of the Red Army in the victory over Nazi Germany. Israel is the only Western democracy where we don’t find such disturbing trends as the demolition of monuments" that honor Red Army soldiers, Zeev Elkin, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Environment, and Cultural Heritage said in a statement.
He added, "in fact, we are the only Western country where new memorials are being unveiled. Victory in World War II is a central issue of our common heritage. We are full aware that Israel would not be here today, in the first place, if not for the victory back in 1945.”
The Memorial Candle Moment was installed and unveiled in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park on January 23. It was designed by a team of Israeli and Russian architects, and funded by the EAJC, the Russian Jewish Congress (RJC), philanthropist Viktor Vekselberg, the Jewish National Fund – Keren Kayemet LeIsrael and the Israeli Keren Hayesod foundation.
“On the day of the 75th anniversary of that great victory, we thank and honor all those that have served and fallen,” said EAJC President Dr. Michael Mirilashvili. “Victory Day is a celebration of the glory and valor of all peoples who defeated Nazism, and today, our mission is to safeguard the historical truth and perpetuate the memory of heroes. While in some countries monuments are being demolished and lessons of history forgotten, we are building new memorials with the aim of passing the memory on to future generations and ensuring that such horrors never happen again.”
The 8.5-meter-high brass-steel column has a cast-bronze element representing a candle that is illuminated at nighttime to give the effect of an eternally burning flame. It has sensors that turn the candle on when anyone is nearby.
The fight against the Nazi siege of Leningrad symbolized the strength and the spirit of Soviets fighting the Nazis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin said in their remarks at the opening in January of the monument in Jerusalem honoring the defenders of Leningrad during its siege by the Nazis.
“This monument represents not only our sorrow for those who perished in the war, but also expresses our joy for the survivors and the city that won back its freedom in fierce battles. This memorial is a testament to the fact that our peoples stood united to defeat our common enemy and prevailed in this fight,” said Abraham Grinzaid, Chair of the Union of World War II Veterans.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


