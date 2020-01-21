Jewish settlers slam Gantz: International community wants us in court

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was slammed by Jordan Valley and West Bank settler leaders on Tuesday for suggesting Israel should annex the Jordan Valley in cooperation with the international community. In response, Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani said that Gantz had shown “lack of leadership” and argued that, by speaking about the international community, “this is the same international community that is prosecuting us at the Hague.” Elhayani was referring to a recent decision by the International Criminal Court that Israel’s actions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip can be discussed with the purpose to decide if they might fall under the category of war crimes. Elhayani further called the international community ‘a bunch of hypocrites” and urged Gantz not to wait until after the upcoming March elections but to annex the Jordan Valley “tomorrow.” The Yamina party slammed Gantz as well, saying he is “a prisoner of [Arab MKs] Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh” for rejecting a proposal by Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich to vote on annexing the Jordan Valley before the upcoming elections. Smotrich is one of Yamina’s leaders.