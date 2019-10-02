Jewish singles love celebrating Jewish holidays and want to marry Jewish

Finding a Jewish partner is important to about one out of five Jewish singles in North America and the rest of the world, according to a study of nearly 4,000 users of the popular dating app JSwipe. The survey also fond that Passover is the most celebrated holiday and that these Jews find Shabbat more relevant than kashrut.



JSwipe, which describes itself as “the #1 Jewish dating app with over 1 million users worldwide,” released their “JSwipe Love Study 2019” on Wednesday.



“As we became more aware of how unusual it was to have Jews of all backgrounds sharing space, in our case within the app, we felt called to step further into our role of ‘open tent,’” founder David Yarus noted in the survey introduction.

Of the respondents, 23% of them identified as cultural, 22% traditional, 16% Reform, 16% Conservative, 11% Modern Orthodox, 6% Orthodox, 2% Zionist and 1% just Jewish and 2% other. The breakdown by age included 26% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 24, 54% 25 to 34, 18% 35 to 54 and 2% 55 to 64. Sixty percent of survey participants live in the US.The survey found that some 87% of the participants said they practiced Judaism in some form, with Passover being the most celebrated holiday (by 95% of them), followed by Rosh Hashanah (92%) and Yom Kippur (90%).While a vast majority of the respondents (69%) said that they celebrated Shabbat - although only 11% pointed out that this entailed observing halakha (Jewish law) – over half of them do not observe kashrut (Jewish dietary laws) in any form. Moreover, 79% declared to believe in God.“I always go to synagogue on Jewish holidays, I don’t eat pork, I always say the Shema before going to bed,” one participant said when asked how they practiced Judaism.Over 80 of the respondents chose four or five out of five to indicate the importance of their Jewish identity. The percentage of respondents who did so was above 70% across the spectrum of denominations, with the only exception of cultural Jews, where the percentage of respondents who said so was just over 60%.When asked about what being Jewish meant, over 20% marked the answers: identifying as a Jew; traditions/holidays; Culture; Family/heritage/roots; and Community/people/friends.“I was born into a life where there is a clear path for how to live my best life, and given the structure of a community and loved ones who are able to take the journey along with me,” one participant said.Notably, only 2% chose the option “supporting the State of Israel.” Somehow contradicting to this result, however, was the fact that when specifically asked how important Israel was to their Jewish identity from 1 to 5, 67% of them chose 4 or 5. Moreover, 88% of them said that they had been to the country at least once.Chabad, a Hassidic movement whose core activity is carrying out outreach activities all over the world, was selected as the Jewish organization most supported by participants (15% chose it).Overall, 70% of them said that they supported some Jewish organizations.The survey also found that 68% of the families of the respondents and 41% of the respondents themselves belong to a synagogue.Asked how they feel when they go to synagogue, one participant said, “It depends on the synagogue. It goes from inspired and connected to bored and alienated.”In terms of dating practices, 71% of the respondents said they were looking for the person to marry and more than half declared themselves not happy with their dating experience.When asked about how important it was for them to date someone Jewish from 1 to 5, 78% of them responded 4 or 5. Similar responses were given when asked how important it was to marry someone Jewish, with 54% who said their family would react negatively in the opposite scenario.Furthermore, not everyone would be willing to marry a convert (83% said they would).“My family wants me to meet and marry a Jewish man. I also want to keep family traditions alive from having family survive the Holocaust and then there is also the factor of having a common culture to connect over!” said one participant.“Judaism is a priority in my life and I would like to build my home based on those values with a partner who shares those values,” highlighted another.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });