Jim Jefferies brings his foul mouth back to Israel

Australian-American comedian Jim Jefferies is slated to return to Israel later this year for a stand-up show in Tel Aviv.
Jefferies’s show, scheduled for December 21, will be his third in the country, after appearances in 2016 and 2018. The world-famous stand-up comedian is also the host of Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show, and has filmed several comedy specials for Netflix.
Jefferies is known for his outlandish and vulgar comedy style, and being an equal-opportunity offender.
And he’s not afraid to make fun of his host country.
“Stop fighting over this land, it’s not that good,” he said during his set in Tel Aviv in early 2018. “I mean, it’s nice, it’s just not worth the argument, you know? I’ll give you Tasmania or something... Florida maybe.”
During his 2018 visit to Israel, Jefferies filmed two separate segments on the country that later aired on his Comedy Central show. One segment spotlighted the very small anti-circumcision movement in the country, while the other brought a Muslim, a Jew and a Christian together in a bar in Jerusalem to try and “bring peace.”
The comedian expressed that he really doesn’t get why “these guys have been killing themselves over a patch of dirt, a few below-average nightclubs and a salty-ass lake.”
Ticket for Jefferies’s show at the Shlomo Group Arena (Drive-In) in Tel Aviv on December 21 will be available for sale via 2207.kupat.co.il, and range in price from NIS 250 to NIS 350.