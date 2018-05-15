Joint List MK: Boycott the Eurovision in Jerusalem

Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen called on Tuesday for a boycott of next year's Eurovision singing contest, which is slated to be held in Jerusalem.



"Yes we should boycott the Eurovision," he wrote on Twitter. "We have to punish the right-wing government in Israel for its crimes against the Palestinian people and its denial of their rights."





Jabareen said the boycott is also justified as a protest against the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem "in sharp contrast to the position of the Europeans and the rest of the world." He said he will ask the European Union to consider joining in his call.Almost immediately, several other MKs slammed Jabareen's statement.Likud MK Amir Ohana said it is "so terrible for you when it is good for Israel, huh Yousef?"Writing on Twitter, Ohana said, "You can continue to rage, to protest to burn and to punish while the citizens of Israel will continue to blossom, to thrive, to celebrate and to break records - and, yes, to protect ourselves from murderous Arab aggression."Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer slammed Jabareen for "once again acting maliciously against the State of Israel."Forer called on the head of the public broadcaster, the communications minister and the tourism minister to file a lawsuit against Jabareen "to finance the losses and injury to Israel" under the anti-boycott law."The time has come to put an end to the wild incitement and assault of this group on the State of Israel and its symbols through violent demonstrations or through boycott actions designed to harm Israel."