Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu, exchange blows in pre-elections media

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh slammed Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, calling him “the man who came up with the idea of transferring [Arab-Israelis out of Israel]” and added that Liberman is also “against Arab-Israelis [even] voting.”

“We will not support any [coalition meant to form a] government Liberman sits in,” he said.

According to the "Deal of the Century" announced by US President Donald Trump, Israel may hand over to the future Palestinian state a portion of land currently heavily populated by Arabs. Within the context of the peace plan, these residents would not leave their homes as their homes would be within a Palestinian state. Jewish communities in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley would be added to Israel. Meaning nobody would actually be transferred.

“Unless we hear from [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz a very clear objection to this transfer and annexation [plan],” Odeh warned, “there is no way we would support him” when he seeks a majority in Knesset.

Odeh claimed his party will win 16 seats in the March elections, which will enable him to form a government with Gantz without Yisrael Beytenu.

Liberman responded on social media saying that it is clear now that his party is a “defense wall against the fifth column.”



Liberman had repeatedly called the Joint List a fifth column, meaning that, in his mind, the party is aiding and abetting the enemies of the Jewish state.