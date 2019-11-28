The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jonathan Miller, acclaimed British comedy writer, dead at 85

Miller went on to become editor and presenter of BBC arts programs and directed plays for the National Theater.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 16:57
Sir Jonathan Miller, a brilliant hyphenate who combined careers as a doctor, author, comedy writer as well as performer, not to mention  opera and theater director, died at 85, in England, "peacefully at home... following a long battle with Alzheimer’s,” the BBC reported on Wednesday.
Miller, who was knighted in 2002, was one of Britain’s leading names in so many fields and was probably best known creating the hilariously subversive comedy revue, Beyond the Fringe, with Dudley Moore, Peter Cook and Alan Bennett. The popular revue premiered at the 1960 Edinburgh Festival before moving to the West End and Broadway and inspired generations of comedians, including those who created Monty Python.
Miller went on to become editor and presenter of BBC arts programs and directed plays for the National Theater. One of his productions was a modern-dress staging of The Merchant of Venice, with Laurence Olivier as Shylock. He was also acclaimed as an opera director, who was known for demanding real acting from opera singers
Miller, who came from a family of Lithuanian Jewish descent, had a father who was a pediatric psychiatrist. He studied medicine at Cambridge and left the arts several times to devote himself to medical research in the field of neuro-psychology.
At times, he combined his medical training with entertainment, notably when he made the 13-part TV documentary series,The Body in Question, for the BBC in the late 70s.
Mark Lawson wrote, in his obituary for Miller in The Guardian: “Although he had professionally abandoned comedy, it remained a key part of his personality. Asked, early on, to define his identity, he replied ‘Jew-ish’, a characteristic Miller joke with serious meaning that has subsequently been adopted by numerous others who, though not religiously believing or observant, found it abhorrent to deny, especially after the Holocaust, the historical, intellectual and artistic inheritance from Judaism. He was, though, an atheist and active in the Humanist movement.”
Eric Idle of Monty Python eulogized Miller on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, "Savage news this morning. . .  The beloved hilarious genius Jonathan Miller who dramatically changed my life three times . . .  Its a f...ing rainy day in LA appropriate for tears."


