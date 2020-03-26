Just the Facts: Coronavirus domestic isolation

The state’s primary means of dealing with the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic is social isolation and, for those who need it, complete domestic isolation. At the time of writing, there are approximately 70,000 people staying in solitary confinement, either because they returned from abroad, were located in the same place with a person who was later diagnosed, or were in contact with a patient.The largest numbers of isolated individuals are located in the major cities of Tel Aviv (7,300) and Jerusalem (5,600), followed by Modi’in, Beer Sheva, Rishon Lezion and Haifa.It is interesting to look at the number of isolates in relation to the number of residents. Localities with a particularly severe outbreak of the disease, or those whose residents travel extensively abroad, are at the top of the list. The top localities are Efrat (89 isolates per 1,000 people in the population), Kiryat Yearim (48), and Modi’in (35).Looking at the data by districts, it is evident that the areas with the highest number of isolated persons per 1,000 are Judea and Samaria (11) and Tel Aviv (10) and Central (10) districts.Since all returnees from abroad are required to enter isolation, it is not surprising that the higher the socio-economic character of the population, the more isolates. Thus, in communities in socio-economic Clusters 1-4 (low) there are five isolated per 1,000 residents; in Clusters 5-7, there are eight isolates, and in the high Clusters 8-9, there are 14 home isolates per 1,000 residents. According to the data, there are currently no isolates in the two communities defined in Cluster 10.Even if you are not isolated, stay at home and look after yourself and all of us.Shabbat Shalom and good health!