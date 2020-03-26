The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Just the Facts: Coronavirus domestic isolation

Even if you are not isolated, stay at home and look after yourself and all of us.

By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA  
MARCH 26, 2020 16:04
A man plays the guitar and sings from a balcony to raise morale on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Milan, Italy March 15, 2020 (photo credit: DANIELE MASCOLO / REUTERS)
A man plays the guitar and sings from a balcony to raise morale on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Milan, Italy March 15, 2020
(photo credit: DANIELE MASCOLO / REUTERS)
The state’s primary means of dealing with the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic is social isolation and, for those who need it, complete domestic isolation. At the time of writing, there are approximately 70,000 people staying in solitary confinement, either because they returned from abroad, were located in the same place with a person who was later diagnosed, or were in contact with a patient.
The largest numbers of isolated individuals are located in the major cities of Tel Aviv (7,300) and Jerusalem (5,600), followed by Modi’in, Beer Sheva, Rishon Lezion and Haifa.
It is interesting to look at the number of isolates in relation to the number of residents. Localities with a particularly severe outbreak of the disease, or those whose residents travel extensively abroad, are at the top of the list. The top localities are Efrat (89 isolates per 1,000 people in the population), Kiryat Yearim (48), and Modi’in (35).
Looking at the data by districts, it is evident that the areas with the highest number of isolated persons per 1,000 are Judea and Samaria (11) and Tel Aviv (10) and Central (10) districts.
Since all returnees from abroad are required to enter isolation, it is not surprising that the higher the socio-economic character of the population, the more isolates. Thus, in communities in socio-economic Clusters 1-4 (low) there are five isolated per 1,000 residents; in Clusters 5-7, there are eight isolates, and in the high Clusters 8-9, there are 14 home isolates per 1,000 residents. According to the data, there are currently no isolates in the two communities defined in Cluster 10.
Even if you are not isolated, stay at home and look after yourself and all of us.

Shabbat Shalom and good health!
Shabbat Shalom and good health!


