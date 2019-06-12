Justice Minister Ohana says he'll disobey High Court if security at risk

Amir Ohana.
Justice Minister Amir Ohana told Channel 12 on Wednesday that he was ready to disobey rulings by the High Court of Justice if they went against his view of what was necessary to keep Israeli citizens safe.
In his first interview since becoming acting justice minister this week, Ohana also made explosive statements regarding the cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He said he continued to support a bill to circumvent the High Court's ability to veto Knesset laws as well as a bill to give Netanyahu immunity from prosecution while he remains in office.
Moreover, he would not commit to supporting the High Court if it ruled in favor of prosecuting Netanyahu, merely saying he hoped it would not come to that.
Further, while he refused to make new criticisms against Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's February 28 announcement of a likely intent to indict Netanyahu, he said he stood by his past statements that included clear implications that Mandelblit's arm had been twisted by his prosecution team into going after Netanyahu against the attorney-general's better judgement.
Ohana also questioned the professionalism and non-partisan status of the prosecution, saying there should be no assumption that all of them "are angels" without "improper interests."
The new acting justice minister's interview put him far to the right of even his right-leaning predecessor Ayelet Shaked, who attacked the High Court but never advocated disobeying it and never criticized Mandelblit's handling of the Netanyahu cases.
