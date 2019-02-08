Kahlon replaces Gallant with new security man

Kulanu leader Moshe Kahlon casts vote in Haifa.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Kulanu party of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announced Friday that its first major addition for the April 9 election will be Brig. Gen. (res.) Ram Shmueli.
Shmueli will replace Yoav Gallant as the dominant security figure in Kulanu after Gallant defected to Likud and won a top 10 seat in the party's primary that took place on Tuesday.
In his last post in the IDF, Shmueli he was head of intelligence in the Air Force. He planned the successful September 2007 attack on the Syrian nuclear reactor. Before that, he was a fighter pilot for 30 years.
Shmueli has headed the organization Hashomer Hahadash (the New Guard) for the past nine years. The organization combines education about the land of Israel with excursions and guard duty on Israeli farms.
Kahlon said Shmueli was a leader who understands that security is not only military force but also socioeconomic force.
"He is a man who cares about Israeli security and society, so he is a natural fit for Kulanu," Kahlon said.
Until now, Kulanu had only seen candidates leave the party, not join. Besides Gallant, the party has lost MKs Michael Oren, Rachel Azaria and Eli Alalouf,
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>