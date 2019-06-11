Katie Hopkins' Israeli film event canceled twice

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

British far-right activist and media provocateur Katie Hopkins arrived in Israel this week to premiere her new documentary, Homelands.



But the film screening was in question on Tuesday after it appeared to have been canceled by at least two different venues.

Hopkins, who is regularly labeled as a racist and Islamaphobe, was originally slated to host a screening of the film in Raanana on Monday, June 10. A flyer for the event, posted on Twitter by Tal Ofer of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, shows it was organized by Janice Atkinson, an independent member of European Parliament who was banned from the far-right UKIP after a racist outburst. The event was scheduled to be held at the Yad Lebanim Cultural Center, a municipal building, on Monday evening.But the Ra'anana Municipality confirmed on Twitter over the weekend that the "the event will not be taking place in Ra'anana."On Monday, Hopkins posted a video on Twitter from Israel, saying that the film would be screened in Jerusalem and soon be made available online."Proud to have brought my new documentary #Homelands to Israel," she wrote. "Premiering TOMORROW NIGHT in Jerusalem - the capital of this beautiful Israeli land."The event was purportedly rescheduled for Mishkenot Sha'ananim in the capital. But on Tuesday, a representative for the venue said that there was no screening planned there for that evening. The representative declined to comment when asked if the film screening had at one point been scheduled there.Attempts to reach representatives of Hopkins and Atkinson were unsuccessful on Tuesday. While Hopkins continued to tweet throughout Tuesday, she did not confirm a venue or time for the Jerusalem screening."Homelands was supposed to do its premiere in Raanana," Hopkins said in an interview on i24 on Monday. She blamed Channel 13 reporter Nadav Eyal for getting the event shut down: "He tried to get it closed down, and what are we doing in return, we're having it in the heart of Jerusalem and it will be twice as big as it was before."Eyal wrote on Twitter that the organizers are lying about his involvement in the cancellation: "She is a marginal figure, and she can appear freely in Israel - but not in a public place that is in memory of the fallen."In a trailer for the film posted on Facebook, Hopkins said the documentary is about "a silent retreat of Jews and Christians from Western Europe" due to the rise of Muslim immigration.Parts of the film were shot in Israel, and it was produced in participation with the Europe of Nations and Freedom faction, a right-wing populist group in the European Parliament that includes Atkinson.

