Katz lauds Czech Chamber of Deputies for ‘important decision’

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the Czech Chamber of Deputies Tuesday decision to act against antisemitism and any attempt to promote boycotting the Jewish State.



Katz said he welcomes the “important resolution” and thanked “our Czech friends for this step.”

He expressed his hope more nations will follow this example.The resolution passed by 120 votes to 20.Israeli ambassador to the Czech Republic Daniel Miron lauded the decision.

