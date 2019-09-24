Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Katz meets Arab Foreign Minister from unnamed country at U.N.

“A first, fascinating meeting yesterday on the sidelines of the UN meeting with one of the Arab foreign ministers,” Katz wrote on his twitter account.

September 24, 2019
sraeli transportation minister Israel Katz attends the cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem February 17, 2019.. (photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Foreign Minister Israel Katz met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Monday with the foreign minister of an Arab country with whom Israel does not have relations.

“A first, fascinating meeting yesterday on the sidelines of the UN meeting with one of the Arab foreign ministers,” Katz wrote on his twitter account. “We discussed in depth the regional realities and ways to deal with the Iranian threat, while at the same time agreeing on a process for promoting civilian cooperation between the two countries. A new and challenging reality.”

This was Katz's third public meeting in the last three months with a senior Arab diplomatic official. He met at a conference in Washington in August with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and at another conference in Abu Dhabi in July with a senior UAE official.

At a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in August, Katz said that promoting normalization with the Arab world was one of his top priorities.

In general, Katz said at that meeting, “Israel does have relations with the Persian Gulf countries – diplomatic ties, security ties, business ties – there were and are things. My goal, with the full backing of the prime minister, is to work toward open normalization, to widen it and make it public and to reach diplomatic agreements with them” similar to the peace agreements Israel has with Jordan and Egypt.

Katz is representing Israel at the annual UN gathering, the first time since 2010 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not attended, having cancelled his planned participation – and a scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump – because of the political situation in the country.

In the past Netanyahu used the UN General Assembly meeting as an occasion to meet with the heads of numerous countries. Katz – who is scheduled to address the world body on Thursday – is expected to meet a long list of foreign ministers during his stay in New York. He is scheduled to return to Israel on Friday. 


