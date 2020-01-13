The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Katz sends ‘support and solidarity’ after UK ambassador’s arrest in Tehran

“I write to express my support and solidarity following the appalling behavior of the Iranian authorities towards your ambassador in Tehran,” Katz wrote to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 13, 2020 21:38
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz (photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz
(photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent a letter of support to his British counterpart on Monday, after Iranian authorities arrested the UK’s ambassador.
“I write to express my support and solidarity following the appalling behavior of the Iranian authorities towards your ambassador in Tehran,” he wrote to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
Katz called UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire’s detention “undoubtedly a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention, and as such was not just an assault on the United Kingdom but an attack upon the rules-based international system as a whole.”
“This behavior by the Iranian regime deserves the unreserved condemnation by all responsible members of the international community,” he wrote. “Please know that Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with the UK.”
Earlier Monday, Britain summoned the Iranian ambassador to the UK to convey its strong objections to Macaire’s brief arrest.
“This was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention, and it needs to be investigated,” a spokesman for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian government that this will never happen again.”
Iranian authorities accused Macaire of participating in an anti-regime protest.
After his release, Macaire wrote on twitter: “Thanks for the many goodwill messages. Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy,” in which Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176.
He said it was “normal to want to pay respects – some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting.”
Macaire recounted being “detained half an hour after leaving the area. Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries.”
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iran United Kingdom israel katz Dominic Raab
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Political parties are better together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Letters January 13,2020: Black mark on hatred of Jews By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Emily Schrader The demonization of the two-state solution By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by